pigging out

we were leaving for a walk at noon when sushi and sashimi noticed a small packet at the door. it was from kansas! needless to say it was all they talked about during the walk and if i hadn't put my foot down, they would not have gone out at all. they smelled the packet and by the oil markings on the envelope they figured it was the welsh cake that mary had mentioned she had sent by post.



i told them that they can't open it until after i've finished working. when finally i opened the packet and we found there was a piece of welsh cake indeed, they got more excited. as you can see sashi was so excited she even executed a leaning jowler much like her friend suie did in alabama, but sushi accused her of doing that so she could have a lick first at the welsh cake.



then it was time to put the welsh cake away and they wanted to stay with it in the freezer.



thank you, mary!



