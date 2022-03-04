Previous
pigging out by summerfield
Photo 3294

pigging out

we were leaving for a walk at noon when sushi and sashimi noticed a small packet at the door. it was from kansas! needless to say it was all they talked about during the walk and if i hadn't put my foot down, they would not have gone out at all. they smelled the packet and by the oil markings on the envelope they figured it was the welsh cake that mary had mentioned she had sent by post.

i told them that they can't open it until after i've finished working. when finally i opened the packet and we found there was a piece of welsh cake indeed, they got more excited. as you can see sashi was so excited she even executed a leaning jowler much like her friend suie did in alabama, but sushi accused her of doing that so she could have a lick first at the welsh cake.

then it was time to put the welsh cake away and they wanted to stay with it in the freezer.

thank you, mary!

4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s. i am the...
902% complete

katy ace
It looks so good in this photo and very elegantly presented too Vikki. Fabulous catch of the pigs showing off!
March 5th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You are too funny! great fun shot .
March 5th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Oh it arrived during Welsh Cake week!! Fab composition
March 5th, 2022  
kali ace
little pigs lol
March 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
These have caused such a stir that I am going to make some this weekend.
March 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
That welsh cake looks tasty and I like the plate too. How lovely to get this tasty treat in the post
March 5th, 2022  
