there's another excitement for the piggies

sashimi and sushi, i'm afraid, are going to be spoiled brats. today when we came back from our afternoon walk, there was another packet on our doorstep. this time it came from north carolina and it is a knitted Christmas ball. if this had arrived last month, it would've been perfect for any day of the flash of red. i told the piggies that the image is a likeness of their ancestor. when they asked where the ancestor is now, i said it's probably been roasted or grilled in parts, or perhaps still in someone's deep freeze. my piggies think i'm mean. i told them i'll be nice to them when they make me win on thursday.