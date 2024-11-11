Previous
n'oublions jamais by summerfield
Photo 4233

n'oublions jamais

i had all the good intention of going downtown to the cenotaph for the remembrance service but my tummy chose to be problematic. plans having been thwarted by so-called problematic tummy, i contented myself with watching the service on-line and later searching in my archive for a poppy flower shot.

yesterday during our church's remembrance day service, we had a guest trumpeteer who performed "last call". poignant service with the theme of peace.

none in the family went into military service (i would have but i was disqualified in view of my height) but i have cousins from both sides who served mainly with the US army or navy. a couple served in the Philippine Marines unit. so i have a lot of respect for military people, as well as those in the police and firefight services.

so to all those who served, my heartfelt gratitude.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Beautiful photo. Hope you are feeling better.
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise