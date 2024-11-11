n'oublions jamais

i had all the good intention of going downtown to the cenotaph for the remembrance service but my tummy chose to be problematic. plans having been thwarted by so-called problematic tummy, i contented myself with watching the service on-line and later searching in my archive for a poppy flower shot.



yesterday during our church's remembrance day service, we had a guest trumpeteer who performed "last call". poignant service with the theme of peace.



none in the family went into military service (i would have but i was disqualified in view of my height) but i have cousins from both sides who served mainly with the US army or navy. a couple served in the Philippine Marines unit. so i have a lot of respect for military people, as well as those in the police and firefight services.



so to all those who served, my heartfelt gratitude.