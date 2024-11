there was a fiery sunrise yesterday morning. the colours were reflected in the glass windows of some of the buildings downtown to the west. whilst taking shots, my elbow resting on the door frame slipped and i got a crappy loopy images of lights instead. so i thought i'd do a few ICM shots and after a couple of shots, i came up with this one. i liked that the buildings are still discernible even with the movement and the lights on the main roadway east of my building came up stringy but pretty.during flash of red february, i shot the same scene https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-02-29 and this is how it normally looks https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-09-08 last day of the one-week-only challenge. thank you all for participating.