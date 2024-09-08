Previous
blue hour skyline by summerfield
Photo 4179

blue hour skyline

the Toronto skyline as the blue hour fades into night. note a plane flies over the city from the international airport, probably bound for the south-east United States.

52 frames' challenge this week is to photograph during the blue hour.

also for week 36 of the 52 captures challenge, the theme is "greetings from..." so, greetings from Toronto in Ontario, Canada!
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Beautiful night sky
Good you are taking of photo of that one and not on it just yet That would be a really L-O-N-G wait at the airport!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise