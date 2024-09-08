Sign up
Previous
Photo 4179
blue hour skyline
the Toronto skyline as the blue hour fades into night. note a plane flies over the city from the international airport, probably bound for the south-east United States.
52 frames' challenge this week is to photograph during the blue hour.
also for week 36 of the 52 captures challenge, the theme is "greetings from..." so, greetings from Toronto in Ontario, Canada!
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6327
photos
176
followers
115
following
1144% complete
4172
4173
4174
4175
4176
4177
4178
4179
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
8th September 2024 8:02pm
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
,
summerfield-52captures2024
,
52wc-2024-w36
katy
ace
Beautiful night sky
Good you are taking of photo of that one and not on it just yet That would be a really L-O-N-G wait at the airport!
September 9th, 2024
