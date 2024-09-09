labour day fireworks

my ineptness with the camera shows starkly when i'm shooting fireworks. the manor across my apartment building always have fireworks display on holiday weekends like labour day, as well as when there's a party taking place. you'd think that by now i should've had good enough skills capturing fireworks, but no! most of my shots would come out as bokeh, else the camera focuses on my balcony railing and the fireworks are always out of focus.



but good enough for week 31 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was "bokeh".