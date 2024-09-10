gotcha!

my sister and i went for an early dinner at the mall near her apartment building downtown. at the corner though, we found that the main east/west street was blocked for two blocks on either side as there was an on-going police investigation (eye candies galore!). turned out there was a stabbing inside the street car part of which you see on the left. when we finished dinner, the street was still blocked, the streetcar was still stranded, although the ambulance had left with the victim. that's my sister on the right with the big backpack. she had the audacity to ask one police officer what was happening and that's how i know there was a stabbing. i had my camera with me so i stopped to take a couple of photos. then i thought i'll take a photo of the man taking videos. i was trying to adjust my setting so when i finally took my shot, i saw that the video man's camera was aimed at me. 😂 when i crossed the street to where my sister was, the videographer smiled at me.



spot the anomaly. where i stood, i was facing east, the sun was setting from behind me, as evidenced by the light on the buildings at the back.