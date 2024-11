shouldn't have eaten the other one

i was lazy to pull out from the box the old Kodak Brownie, but i was happily eating one of the pears when i thought i could just do a low key shot. so i did but afterwards, i rued that i ate one before i started to shoot. mais c'est la vie. another missed opportunity for me.



then i was in another quandary: whether i should tag this for the low key prompt or the food photography prompt which is for tomorrow. well, maybe i'll get more pears! 😂