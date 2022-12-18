Previous
devils marbles??? by summerfield
Photo 3583

devils marbles???

if you are from down under, you might be familiar with this conservation reserve in the northern territory of australia.

"The Devils Marbles are large granitic boulders that form the exposed top layer of an extensive and mostly underground granite formation. The natural processes of weathering and erosion have created the various shapes of the boulders. Some of the boulders are naturally but precariously balanced atop one another or on larger rock formations, while others have been split cleanly down the middle by natural forces. The boulders are situated in a wide and shallow desert valley, and are found in scattered groups mainly in the western side of the reserve." - wikipedia

two weeks ago, when i was agonizing over how to artistically/creatively portray a potato for the 52 captures challenge (week 49's prompt was "potato"), a photo of devils marbles was displayed as wallpaper in my laptop. the idea was thus born, but as potato is not part of my daily diet, i kept forgetting to buy some whenever grocery shopping. finally, i was able to get a chosen few, chosen for their shape so that i could put a couple of them precariously like the real rock formations.

itiofd, the potatoes are still intact; i plan to give them to my sister the next time i see her. these are baking potatoes.
summerfield

Kathy ace
Very clever, but didn't your mother teach you not to play with your food. Oh wait. They won't be your food, so all's good.
December 19th, 2022  
