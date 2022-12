time is like a dream

i intended this for week 51 of 52 frames challenge, the prompt of which is 'breaking the rules" (of photography) with ICM as the extra challenge. i'm still on the fence if this will be my official entry so i will hold off posting perhaps until the weekend. maybe i'll find something more interesting to shoot by then.



but for now, i will tag this for week 50 of the 52 captures challenge for its black and white theme.