in remembrance of those who served

today @northy and i met up with @ankers70 Suzanne and her hubby to bring her to the arches at the University of Toronto. the northster and i had never photographed the arches during day light so it was a treat for us, too. this is part of the soldier's tower right beside the arches, and the beautiful weather held up and with the bit of breeze the 20 degrees did not seem so bad. do you see half a face in the half sky?
it is always a pleasure to meet fellow 365ers. next, looking forward to meeting one of my good friends here in 365, my fellow pigster Kathy @randystreat who will be here in toronto soon!