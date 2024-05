that is the pesky little girl

who was wailing "i want ice cream" the whole time and would turn up wherever i was at the garden on thursday. this was about the time she noticed me and from then on would photobomb my shots. i was going to crop off the top to make this an exact half-half but i thought the people makes the shot a bit interesting aside from the beautiful tulips.-o0o-the current edition of the six-word story challenge is almost at its end. might i interest you in putting in an entry or two, if you haven't already? here's the low down: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149