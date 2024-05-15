unawares

that man had no idea i had taken a photo of him with the tulips. he turned around a couple of times and each time i pretended i could not work out my camera. another shot from the gardens in the beginning of the month.



i had to go to walk-in clinic near the office today. the doctor didn't look like a doctor. i swear if i had seen him in the bus or the train i'd be holding on to my purse.🤣 talk about stereotyping. but of course, one would expect a doctor to be decently dressed and in a white coat. when i was waiting to be called in, the guy would walk at the far end of the clinic and i thought he was just an electrician or something. wait a minute, maybe he was and i'd been conned.



no matter, he gave me a prescription and it turned out to be the antibiotic that my stomach could handle so if he's the janitor or electrician is now moot and academic, n'est-ce pas?🤣



if the weather is nice tomorrow, i might go around the waterfront and take some photos.