brick and glass

we took a sightseeing tour around the city this morning and sat on the top deck of the bus. we had a beautiful queen's weather, sunny with just the right amount of breeze. then we went up the CN tower and after having lunch at the roundhouse across the street, we visited ripley's aquarium. it was an exhausting day but very pleasant indeed and hopefully my two visitors enjoyed it.



this is one of the few shots i manage from atop the sightseeing.