'shroom high

it's the first time i've seen fungi in trees around here in the city. this tree is right by the parking gate at the back of my apartment building. i didn't know that pesky squirrel photobombed my shot until i uploaded the photo to process it.
i had an early walk this morning; it was 25 degrees that felt like 30. halfway through i thought i wouldn't make it to my usual end at the mall. there was a bus and i decided to go to a grocery store and get paper towels. the bus was air-conditioned and if it wasn't crowded and i had a seat, i'd have gone on a joy ride. but i had my pig game so i thought i'd just go back home.
today we hit 33 degrees again; there was a thunderstorm at the lake in the early evening. i put on my big girl pants and re-installed my a/c then i sprawled on my rocking chair, read a book and had a nap.
five more working days and i will be an official retiree!