cardinal in acrylic

i painted this cardinal for my grandnephew in Chicago. i'm not so very happy with this as i was aiming for a bit of realism. but i like it just the same as it does look like a painting, a not so great one compared to the other bird paintings i have done in the past.



i think when i come back from my trip, i would need to start doing tutorials again as i was really at a loss on the colours i needed to use. i think the background is too green. my one problem though is that i can not bend my right thumb when i'm holding the brush so i need to re-learn or acquire a new habit or way to hold the brush. getting old is such a painful business.



my trip to Atlanta was aborted. the flight was on schedule, albeit an hour late. but i did not board the flight as i was concerned i might get stranded when i get there. flights out of Atlanta were cancelled and the one earlier flight from Toronto was likewise cancelled. so i opted to go back home and re-book my ticket. as the other pigsters were no longer coming to Atlanta, i didn't really want to get caught up in floody situations and get stranded at the airport or worse on the drive to the hotel which was something like 59 kilometres or 36 miles as there were reports of flooding and rivers overflowing. yaiks! the agents at the airport could not believe that the weather there was really bad because we had cloudless skies and sunshine throughout the day here in Toronto. all i could think of getting stranded in a flood around that area is water moccasin and that really gives me the creeps. oi!



so instead i changed my ticket to go to Chicago and bring my grandniece and grandnephew gifts for last Christmas and the coming Christmas.



