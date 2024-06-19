morning collage

on tuesday morning's walk, i was surprised to see a rainbow ahead of me. it had started to rain even before i reached the corner so i stopped underneath one of the large trees lining the pavement. the rain was predicted alright but stubborn me i ignored it. it's awesome to be waiting for the rain to stop and be dazzled by a rainbow. but seeing the sky was so dark, how could that be? well, when i looked behind me through the trees, the sky was clear and the sun was rising steadily. no wonder!



i ended up walking a partial walk. i just hate walking around in wet clothing, coupled with the hot temperature, the skin felt icky and sticky so i just turned around and got back home and stuffed myself with breakfast and more!



catching up on the 52 captures challenge, the prompt for week 22 was "sun flare". well, this is the best sun flare i have managed over the last couple of weeks. but with a bonus rainbow.