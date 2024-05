indigenous art installations

these are found in the legislative building, near the end of the tour we did last saturday. the left wall's art is called "i had a dream" by Russell Rave, a Mohawk artist.



the right art is called "shoe memorial", a permanent installation which was created in honour of the Indigenous school children who went missing and never found. those little children shoes were gathered from a makeshift memorial in front of the legislative building in 2021.