new york's understudy

this is the view north of downtown Toronto from the CN tower. i tried to clean up those dark lines on the right but it looked weirder so i just left it as is. distortion of the glass, methinks. but look at that view!
Toronto is a favourite of Hollywood to film in lieu of new york city. just put yellow cabs here and there. a long time ago, i watched a film with Goldie Hawn and Mel Gibson when i thought the place looked familiar. there were some parts that were not edited out and it was quite clear to me that it was indeed downtown Toronto.
we had queen's weather on wednesday when Kathy @randystreat and her friend Elsie and myself went on a bus tour. today is much the same although a little bit cooler.
and that is may half-and-half 2024. holy camoley! we're at the half of the year. and i have four weeks to retirement!