retirement bouquet

no going back now. no changing minds. the office treated us to a nice strawberry cake after the lunch hour and i was surprised there were so many people who came. supposedly, there were 80 people who rsvp'd. some of the girls switched their days at the office so they could attend. no crying though, as i treated them to some funny stories and speech. i was surprised in the morning when i opened my email, our global chair, a young super smart lawyer, wrote a personal email to me. he was travelling so he wasn't at the office today. he was one of my deceased boss' brilliant recruits when the boss was the national chair, and i helped him and his assistant to settle when they started. the big shots also showed up.



my speech was more or less about lawyers being kind to the assistants even if they're somewhat nasty; because one day they might need their help when no one else is around and they have something rush. by the same token, the assistants should be kind and helpful even when they don't like a lawyer.



i didn't think that retirement is such a big deal to most people. aside from the cake, the office gave me this bouquet as well as a card with a gift card. i haven't checked the amount. i was just a bit overwhelmed by the whole thing and rather amused.



this bouquet will be exhaustively photographed in the next few days. well, hopefully.