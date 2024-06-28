Previous
in a bubble by summerfield
in a bubble

"bubbles are one of the few things in life that we are allowed to break."

last day at the office. morning was spent engaging in phone and video calls with people working remotely but wanting to say good wishes on my retirement. more gifts came. as i said, this retirement thing is quite good.😊

afternoon was spent cleaning off my desk. i had so much crap, then discovered more crap underneath. i was locked out of my computer before i could fill out the departure checklist and i was told it would take another hour to get approval. i had an eye appointment at 5:30 so couldn't wait. might have to go back on tuesday morning to finish off things and clear more crap. i feel bad for our utility person, but at least i didn't leave toothbrush or sanitary napkins; he said people leave those things in their desk most of the time and hated dealing with it. 🤣

now, time to get in my own bubble!
enjoy your retirement! now the fun starts
