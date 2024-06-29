a wedding at the manor

since last night until 2 in the afternoon, it was pouring rain. when it stopped, we were in a thick fog. but the clouds parted in the late afternoon and the sun shone brightly for this wedding. and of course, i was at the ready from my balcony to capture this scene.



i have no idea what the role of those three in the front was since the photographer is on the lower right. the bride looked upset and the others looked quite distressed as well. thankfully, i have a shot for today.



made some 'thank-you' cards this morning as i couldn't go for my walk because of the weather. i planned to go shopping but i got lazy and just did a bit of tidying up but my heart wasn't in it so i decided to go for my normal walk instead.



i think for the next few days, i will just putter around the apartment and slowly gather my excesses for donation to the church's fall sale. quite a few people are clamouring for my company next week but i plan to take the bus to niagara like i used to do before the pandemic.