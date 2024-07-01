low key orchid

trying to catch up with week 25 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge for that week was "low key".



this was one of the photos i considered for the negative space challenge for 52 frames, but as you know, i went for the Paris pocket watch instead (see yesterday's post, if you are so inclined). but revisiting this and the other photos i wanted to post, i thought this one was more low key-ish and thus fit the week 25 challenge. i like that the orchid seemed to glow especially around its edges. i don't know how i did that, but it works for the challenge, doesn't it?



today is Canada Day and thus there might be some fireworks later on in the evening. hoping to catch some good photos if that happens.



during the old normal, i would go to Niagara Falls after Canada Day, but i just don't have the energy nor the inclination. i think i will play it by ear tomorrow morning.



happy Canada Day to all my Canadian friends all over the world.