waiting for the tide to turn

'turn' is today's prompt for the world watercolour month.



i considered a car turning or person turning around but they were too tedious for me to paint much less draw. i tell you, if i could paint or draw like my siblings, i'd be earning money off it. in any case, i also considered a painting of the earth turning, even more tedious. in writing, we are taught to write what we know. i could apply that sentiment to painting -- paint what you know, and i might not be the best at painting seascape (at least in watercolour) but i sure can render it, albeit my boat looks suspiciously like a peanut shell that got soaked in white paint. the sand patterns of course is difficult to render but know that i did my best.