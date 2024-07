the real rusty nail

or a painting thereof.



posting early for the "rusty" prompt on day 6 of the world watercolor month. i will be away from very early tomorrow morning and not expect to be back home until late in the evening (and barring a thermo-nuclear explosion or alien invasion 🤣).



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Princeton round brush #2, Princeton round brush #6; on 6"x9" water color paper.