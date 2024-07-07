Previous
burning the midnight oil by summerfield
62 / 365

while my other colleagues who are also embarking on this watercolour challenge found it an easy prompt, i struggled with how to depict today's "study" prompt. ironic because i'm always studying things every time.

i study the weather before i go out of the apartment. i study the traffic before i go anywhere. i study the menu before i order. i study the faces and body language of people i meet at work, at church, anywhere. i study the history of places i hear or read about in the news. i study the meaning of poems or songs or passages i encounter in my daily life. in the end i forced myself to draw a human reading books. that's probably how i looked like during my law school days when i had to study volumes of cases for an exam. i never really had to sleep late when there's an exam - i read and listen to the lessons and could retain them almost 95% of the time. yes, i used to have really sharp memory i never had to use a phone book or an address book as all data were inside my coconut. also it helped to listen to the professors during lectures. (guess, i went downhill from there! 🤣

used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Artist's Loft square brush#10; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.3; Art-n-Fly colored fine line pens grey, blue and yellow, on 6"x9" water color paper.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

summerfield

Susan Wakely ace
She looks in a meditative pose for her studying.
July 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful watercolour…. and inspiring words, really amazing.
Love it
July 7th, 2024  
JackieR ace
It certainly wasn't an easy prompt!! And I love how you've managed it!
July 7th, 2024  
