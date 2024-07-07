burning the midnight oil

while my other colleagues who are also embarking on this watercolour challenge found it an easy prompt, i struggled with how to depict today's "study" prompt. ironic because i'm always studying things every time.



i study the weather before i go out of the apartment. i study the traffic before i go anywhere. i study the menu before i order. i study the faces and body language of people i meet at work, at church, anywhere. i study the history of places i hear or read about in the news. i study the meaning of poems or songs or passages i encounter in my daily life. in the end i forced myself to draw a human reading books. that's probably how i looked like during my law school days when i had to study volumes of cases for an exam. i never really had to sleep late when there's an exam - i read and listen to the lessons and could retain them almost 95% of the time. yes, i used to have really sharp memory i never had to use a phone book or an address book as all data were inside my coconut. also it helped to listen to the professors during lectures. (guess, i went downhill from there! 🤣



used Art-n-Fly 24 water colors; Artist's Loft square brush#10; Princeton round brush #2, Two Hands black pigment liner pen #0.3; Art-n-Fly colored fine line pens grey, blue and yellow, on 6"x9" water color paper.