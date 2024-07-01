Sign up
56 / 365
the brick wall
inspired by the outside wall of the church i go to on sundays. truth be told, there are more than plants and bushes but i forgot that i cannot do flowers or plants without an actual model to refer to. thus the 'grade school' drawings.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Photo Details
Album
art and dabbles
Taken
1st July 2024 12:55pm
Tags
wwcm-2024
,
summerifeld-wc
Kathy
ace
You're going to see a month of "grade school art" on my project. Remember, you can always take a photo and paint from the photo. But it is well thought out and I like the shading.
July 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very nice, wish I could do as well.
July 1st, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
So much fun!
July 1st, 2024
