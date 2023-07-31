Previous
impulse by summerfield
impulse

i was going to go all physics and mathematics for this prompt but they don't make an attractive enough painting subject. and so i went for the obvious - impulse shopping.

when i go shopping, i earmark a small amount for the unexpected buy, about a quarter of what i intend to actually purchase.

used regular watercolour and painting pens.

i am not attempting to go for my morning walk as i am still feeling dizzy when i'm standing for a long time. too bad, it's a nice day outside and not so hot. but i decided to baby myself today. i will probably even sing me a lullaby or two. 🤣
summerfield

Lou Ann ace
You are a smart shopper ! Sorry about the dizziness. Vertigo?
July 31st, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Cute painting! I hope you feel better soon
July 31st, 2023  
Diana ace
I love this!
July 31st, 2023  
