impulse

i was going to go all physics and mathematics for this prompt but they don't make an attractive enough painting subject. and so i went for the obvious - impulse shopping.



when i go shopping, i earmark a small amount for the unexpected buy, about a quarter of what i intend to actually purchase.



used regular watercolour and painting pens.



i am not attempting to go for my morning walk as i am still feeling dizzy when i'm standing for a long time. too bad, it's a nice day outside and not so hot. but i decided to baby myself today. i will probably even sing me a lullaby or two. 🤣