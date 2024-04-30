Previous
when pigs fly by summerfield
Photo 4065

when pigs fly

it's not possible for pigs to fly. first of all, they have no wings, and even if in the most unlikely circumstances they do get wings, their body mass is too heavy for them to be airborne. so when someone says "when pigs fly" it means something is never likely to happen.

well, sushi and sashimi are off to wherever go when pigs fly. one thing is for sure, they enjoyed being here for the 30 days and they were pleased to have met the pigsters and their piggies and meeting other friends. i wanted them to have angel wings but frankly i couldn't find any. but they were quite happy with the coloured wings so off they went to la-la-land along with a few butterflies.

they were waved off by a crazy woman who is mad for hats. three hats for a hat trick? we'll see on thursday who gets the hat trick. not i, for sure, because i never win!

for five plus two's mad hatter theme this week.

tomorrow, may half-and-half begins! don't forget.

and thank you, @northy for setting the challenge.
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a wonderfully clever end to the month for you and the pigs!
May 1st, 2024  
Diane ace
Great image to end a fun month.
May 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise