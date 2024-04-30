it's not possible for pigs to fly. first of all, they have no wings, and even if in the most unlikely circumstances they do get wings, their body mass is too heavy for them to be airborne. so when someone says "when pigs fly" it means something is never likely to happen.
well, sushi and sashimi are off to wherever go when pigs fly. one thing is for sure, they enjoyed being here for the 30 days and they were pleased to have met the pigsters and their piggies and meeting other friends. i wanted them to have angel wings but frankly i couldn't find any. but they were quite happy with the coloured wings so off they went to la-la-land along with a few butterflies.
they were waved off by a crazy woman who is mad for hats. three hats for a hat trick? we'll see on thursday who gets the hat trick. not i, for sure, because i never win!