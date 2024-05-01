Previous
fog descending by summerfield
Photo 4066

fog descending

this was at four o'clock this morning. the waning crescent moon had just risen when the thick clouds came in, a predecessor to the thick soupy fog that enveloped the city later on in the morning. this is how this particular view looks on a clear day https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2018-10-24 the line of lights is of highway 404 or the don valley parkway, one of the main traffic arteries of the city. behind the line of lights are apartment buildings and yonder is lake ontario. when i was leaving for office later on, that view has been obscured by the thick fog. it was like being in an airplane passing through heavy clouds. the day progressed to a lovely 16 degrees with sunshine, before the clouds moved in again in the evening.

today is the start of may half-and-half challenge. here's the lowdown: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49215/may-half-and-half-2024-is-coming!

it's a ho-hum for a starter shot but i am OCD when it comes to challenges like this. 😜 i want a fresh shot for a starter then i go and find the half-half photos i've been saving all year.
