paperbark maple and white jonquils by summerfield
paperbark maple and white jonquils

another one from my sojourn at the gardens a week ago.

i still feel woozy so i didn't dare go out. plus i have a bit of a cold and headache and i didn't want to catch any more germs than what i had caught, wherever i caught this bug. i got an email from the government telling me that i should get a vaccine for covid if my last one was more than 6 months. i've had 3 vaccines in a span of 1 year in 2021 or 2022 (i can't remember anymore) and i thought that's quite enough. i probably will get my fourth one but i'm not in a hurry to do it. my sister has had 5 and a lot of the seniors at the church had seven or so.

-o0o-

the current six-word story ends in your time zone tomorrow, May 10. still have time to put in an entry or two. https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149
summerfield

Corinne C ace
A lovely half and half.
Wishing you a fast recovery.
May 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely half-half
May 10th, 2024  
