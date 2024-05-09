paperbark maple and white jonquils

another one from my sojourn at the gardens a week ago.
i still feel woozy so i didn't dare go out. plus i have a bit of a cold and headache and i didn't want to catch any more germs than what i had caught, wherever i caught this bug. i got an email from the government telling me that i should get a vaccine for covid if my last one was more than 6 months. i've had 3 vaccines in a span of 1 year in 2021 or 2022 (i can't remember anymore) and i thought that's quite enough. i probably will get my fourth one but i'm not in a hurry to do it. my sister has had 5 and a lot of the seniors at the church had seven or so.
Wishing you a fast recovery.