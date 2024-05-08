Sign up
Photo 4073
1253
people are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges. - who said it? someone important must have.
a half-and-half shot of contrasting textures found during my morning walk last weekend.
i had a full-blown vertigo during the day and now that it has slowly subsided, i feel like i could sleep through the rest of the century.
8th May 2024
8th May 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Tags
mayhalf-2024
katy
ace
Love the contrast of textures and colors here.
Just make sure you are awake at 11:00 tomorrow!
May 9th, 2024
Just make sure you are awake at 11:00 tomorrow!