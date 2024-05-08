Previous
1253 by summerfield
Photo 4073

1253

people are lonely because they build walls instead of bridges. - who said it? someone important must have.

a half-and-half shot of contrasting textures found during my morning walk last weekend.

i had a full-blown vertigo during the day and now that it has slowly subsided, i feel like i could sleep through the rest of the century.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Love the contrast of textures and colors here.

Just make sure you are awake at 11:00 tomorrow!
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise