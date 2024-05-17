Previous
a tale of two properties

adjoining lawns that i pass by on my morning walk. there is no fence dividing the lawns. the lower portion, teeming with dandelion heads, is part of a three-building rental complex (which includes my apartment building). the upper portion that is pristinely mowed is part of the condominium building (the blue building barely visible through the trees on the right - the building you see on the left has nothing to do with either property, it's just there). when the whole area is mowed, from the road, it gives the impression that it is one property. i also have a shot from the other side but it was quite blurry. when i go on my walk tomorrow morning, i will bring a proper camera to take a proper photo from the other side, if the situation is still the same.

one for the no mow may theme.

thirteen days more and i'm about to self-destruct. 🤣🤣🤣 i better clean up my act and go around the city to find more interesting half-and-half subjects.
It demonstrates how beautiful a piece of land can be when mowed. Also all those dandelion heads and seeds will travel next door and create havoc with that lovely lawn!
