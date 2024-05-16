downtown condominiums

after our pigs game i went downtown to get some things at the market and then planned on swinging to the beaches, my old hunting ground, to take photos. my plans were foiled by a 45-minute delay two stops before the union station. police were running back and forth the length of the platform as well inside the rather packed train. i on the other hand was so sleepy i was weaving in and out of sleep. i asked the young girl how long we've been stopped and she said almost forty minutes.



i didn't want to get caught in the afternoon rush hour, it being our Victoria day long weekend, people were trying to get home early and make for their cottages. so i thought i'd just go to the market first and see how things pan out. after exiting from the subway, people were going to and fro and a couple of policemen were directing the crowds. i didn't realize i was caught in the middle of a shooting. i was taking my time fishing out my sunglasses (we hit 23 degrees by this time), the young officer standing beside me and watching me. i asked him what his problem was (real politely, i do respect our men in blue, plus he's a real eye-candy 😜) and he said he's waiting until i'm ready and he would escort me out to the street. i asked what's going on. what's going on was that there was an actual shooting. no, not that shooting, a film shooting! and unlike the other passersby who were ogling at the actors, i was intent on where i wanted to go. the streets were in a grid-lock and people were all over. damned hollywood people.



as i haven't had lunch yet, i took a 20-minute lunch break before i did my actual shopping. then i decided to just go back home as it was already almost four o'clock by the time i was finished. i went another route to avoid the shooting. which i regretted later on because i had wanted to take a photo of the sign on the subway that said "Washington" something. rumour had it that the delay in the subway was part of the shooting. damn those hollywood people!



that is to say that this is all i have to show for that 'grand' trip i undertook.

