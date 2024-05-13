essential tea

the inspiration for this half-half flat lay came this morning when i opened my overhead cupboard and a box of tea, specifically the fennel tea (yellow and green box second from the top), fell on my head. i'd have been really cross if the idea didn't come to me. so whilst i was rubbing my head, i was planning on how to present the idea as a half and half.



i made a couple of shots in a more spread out arrangement but i wanted the shot to fit with the month's half-half challenge. a few other boxes of tea were thus excluded. my sister, whenever she finds a kind of tea would always get another box for me to try. mostly, i would have green tea for mid-morning and a cup of peppermint tea after dinner. when i had blood sugar problems three years ago, i started making iced tea using the blood sugar tea which i would have for my lunch. i would make two litres, filter it then store it in a big bottle in the fridge. helps of course that i'm not too keen on sweet iced tea.



so when you come to my home for tea, there will be lots to choose from as i have earl grey, black tea, orange pekoe, guava tea, bitter gourd tea, corn stalk tea, and some other stuff i can't remember without tripping over to the kitchen. if you want red sugar or white sugar, i have them, loose or in little cubes, there's honey and there's maple syrup. you need to bring your own scones though.



for week 19 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'flat lay'.