lily-of-the-valley by summerfield
lily-of-the-valley

the assignment this week at 52 frames is reflection with the extra challenge of using a mirror. i'm dried up photographically these last few weeks that i forgot to post twice at 52 frames and they were the easiest prompts. i'm busy scouting for half-half shots that i know are there but my eyes just couldn't find them. this one's contrived and i don't know if i like it or not. this was not the shot i submitted to 52 frames, though.

had lunch with the ex-partner as i found some of his confidential files among my stuff i keep at the office. i gave him two options: i can mail them to him, or i can feed them in the shredding machine. he wanted to pick them up and took me to lunch. seems marriage is teetering on the rocks. advice to self: stay away, far far away!
summerfield

JackieR ace
Oh so beautiful, you've nailed the prompt with precision and style
May 19th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautifully done Vikki.
May 19th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Lovely! Lily of the Valley is one of my favourites (also my birth flower and what my fancy perfume smells like!) and I think you've created a beautiful shot with it here. Definite fave!
May 19th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV a beautiful composition

lunch doesn't sound like staying far, far away!
May 19th, 2024  
summerfield ace
@grammyn - well, it came out in discussion during lunch. won't waste a good lunch halfway through since he's paying. 🤣 but he wanted to go for coffee and dessert at another place and i had to decline.
May 19th, 2024  
