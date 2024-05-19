lily-of-the-valley

the assignment this week at 52 frames is reflection with the extra challenge of using a mirror. i'm dried up photographically these last few weeks that i forgot to post twice at 52 frames and they were the easiest prompts. i'm busy scouting for half-half shots that i know are there but my eyes just couldn't find them. this one's contrived and i don't know if i like it or not. this was not the shot i submitted to 52 frames, though.



had lunch with the ex-partner as i found some of his confidential files among my stuff i keep at the office. i gave him two options: i can mail them to him, or i can feed them in the shredding machine. he wanted to pick them up and took me to lunch. seems marriage is teetering on the rocks. advice to self: stay away, far far away!