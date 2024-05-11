Previous
zoom meeting at the gardens by summerfield
zoom meeting at the gardens

another half-half shot from the gardens. this guy was on a conference call while whiling away the hours in the gardens. so he was fair game as i hunted for half-half shots around.

in june the gardens will have an event whereby we will be visiting the gardens of some of the magnificent homes in the west end of the city. in 2012, i attended such an event but it was in the poshest part of the the city called the bridle path/rosedale. i remember going to a mansion where i entered through a gate and exited through a backgate a half-block away. the property actually occupied two blocks. this was one end of the greenhouse https://365project.org/summerfield/365/2012-06-09 and this was the outdoor pool https://365project.org/summerfield/365-again/2012-06-09
