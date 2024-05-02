a funny thing happened

i was so darned geared to go and see a play/opera etc. but the ones i wanted were all sold out. i was going to settle for 'six' but there was no matinee. 'les miserables' had a matinee performance and i didn't mind seeing it again (seen it 3 times in the past) but the only available seat was a 'partially blocked' seat in the orchestra for $269, no discount for seniors. hey, as much as i loved it, there was no way i was going to shell out $269 for a partially blocked seat, thank you very much. i was thinking of going straight to the box office of the theatres (they're all next to each other) but thought never mind. but where to go.



my feet lead me to the botanical gardens which is two blocks from the end of my morning walk. but it was too hot for another walk. i saw the bus coming, hopped on it and after a few minutes, i arrived at the gardens. it was teeming with paper white narcissus and pink tulips and that was just by the parking lot. whilst i was there, i renewed my membership (which expired last year) for the next two years. that would be in time for the summer when, you know, i'm free to go anywhere i want to go. 😂 as it was a weekday and students were still in school, there was just a few people around, no one to photobomb my photos, aside from a little girl who had been bugging her parents that she wanted ice cream, all the while following where my camera was aimed. then i had to offer the family to take their photos so that everyone was in the shot.