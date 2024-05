treading on shadows

on the way to the bus stop yesterday, passed by these shadows on the pavement. shadows like these are often intriguing. like clouds i see shapes in them. the grass around was rife with dandelion flowers, a sea of yellow except for this part near the young tree with the shadows. it would've been nicer with a dandy or two, but such is life.



i may finish the week with shots i took at the gardens yesterday.