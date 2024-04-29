sing a happy song

sushi and sashi found the pink piano and decided to give an impromptu recital. 'tis a good thing i have noise cancelling headphones 😂 or the migraine would've gone full blown. honestly!



today is my son's birthday. 47 years. he's quite contented with his life. he has a good job he enjoys. although he's still obsessing over who his father really is. every birthday for the last few years, it's the same discussion. sometimes i have it in my head to concoct a ridiculous story and tell him that i'm actually his mother and the father is one of my ex-boyfriends. but then, which ex-boyfriend? it's got to be someone who is now dead and gone so he can't be stalking the poor man. if he wants to meet the family, i'd tell him they all perished in that big flood some years back. or got buried in volcano ashes of mt. pinatubo.😊