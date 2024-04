air-dried piggies on string

it was difficult to remove the 'mud' stains on sushi and sashi. as you can see there are still a few stains on their heads. the riot they caused - can you hear them squeal? they squeal like pigs! and yelling excuses like 'i'm acrophobic' or 'i'm going to explode!' or 'the string is going to break!' such dramatics, i tell you.



i've had enough so i left them hanging, rather literally.🤣