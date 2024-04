'pig in a poke' is an idiom meaning a thing that is bought without first being inspected, and thus of unknown authenticity or quality. a "poke" is a sack, so the image is of a concealed item being sold. let that be a caveat emptor.-o0o-the new six-word story challenge is in progress. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149