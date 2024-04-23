Previous
pig in a poke by summerfield
Photo 4058

pig in a poke

'pig in a poke' is an idiom meaning a thing that is bought without first being inspected, and thus of unknown authenticity or quality. a "poke" is a sack, so the image is of a concealed item being sold. let that be a caveat emptor.

23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

summerfield

katy ace
So good to see these pigs were not caught in the poke! I really am enjoying your pig idioms
April 24th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Good times for all! 🐽🐽
April 24th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Fun
April 24th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A fun shot. I didn't know what a poke was till I moved down south.
April 24th, 2024  
