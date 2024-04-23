Sign up
Previous
Photo 4058
pig in a poke
'pig in a poke' is an idiom meaning a thing that is bought without first being inspected, and thus of unknown authenticity or quality. a "poke" is a sack, so the image is of a concealed item being sold. let that be a caveat emptor.
-o0o-
the new six-word story challenge is in progress. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
4
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6174
photos
177
followers
114
following
1111% complete
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
Tags
30-shots2024
,
the piggies
,
pig idioms
katy
ace
So good to see these pigs were not caught in the poke! I really am enjoying your pig idioms
April 24th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Good times for all! 🐽🐽
April 24th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Fun
April 24th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A fun shot. I didn't know what a poke was till I moved down south.
April 24th, 2024
