salad by summerfield
salad

we had a 'family' dinner at the church last Monday for thanksgiving. as usual i played photographer. i wanted something different to do apart from photographing the usual suspects chatting at their tables. i thought i'd focus on the 'help' or the volunteers but some of them did not want to have their photos taken. so i just photographed the food. when i was about to eat my salad, i realized that there was no dressing. our coordinator simply forgot because he just had too many things to do. so i took the bottles of the dressing and played waitress, pouring raspberry dressing on everyone's salad, except those who had already finished theirs! 😂
summerfield

Kathy ace
The salads look very tasty.
October 17th, 2024  
