Previous
like father like son by summerfield
Photo 4208

like father like son

seeing Bugsy's old photos, especially the one on his third birthday, made me recall Onyx's photo from last year's Halloween.

in the olden times, a costume is just a costume together with sort of real looking props, in this case, a machine gun or some crap. it was something that made a lot of racket at the time. the Bugs actually requested the costume and the prop.

last year, when the Bugs sent me Onyx's photo donning his Halloween costume, i wondered if Onyx actually was able to go trick or treating wielding that toy gun. i had thought that that would've been a no-no. but obviously there were no problems or complaints about it, else i'd have heard about it.

we come from a tribe of military people, but not in my immediate family -- just the cousins from both sides. if our father was not unreasonably 'protective' i'd have gone into military service, too. my brother was made to apply, although he failed because of his weak lungs, and even then his personality was not geared for a life in the military.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1152% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Potent
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise