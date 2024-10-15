like father like son

seeing Bugsy's old photos, especially the one on his third birthday, made me recall Onyx's photo from last year's Halloween.



in the olden times, a costume is just a costume together with sort of real looking props, in this case, a machine gun or some crap. it was something that made a lot of racket at the time. the Bugs actually requested the costume and the prop.



last year, when the Bugs sent me Onyx's photo donning his Halloween costume, i wondered if Onyx actually was able to go trick or treating wielding that toy gun. i had thought that that would've been a no-no. but obviously there were no problems or complaints about it, else i'd have heard about it.



we come from a tribe of military people, but not in my immediate family -- just the cousins from both sides. if our father was not unreasonably 'protective' i'd have gone into military service, too. my brother was made to apply, although he failed because of his weak lungs, and even then his personality was not geared for a life in the military.