pig in a blanket by summerfield
pig in a blanket

make that five piggies in their blankets!

according to Jessica's @princessicajessica unique calendar, today is 'pigs in a blanket' day. when i used to eat meat (a long, long time ago, in a faraway universe), pig in a blanket was my favourite. thankfully for sushi and sashi, i no longer eat dead animals.

sushi and sashi had a sleepover with their friends. as in every sleepovers, bedtime is well beyond midnight, as they were having so much fun gossiping, chatting, playing loud music and eating and drinking. they made so much noise i couldn't concentrate on my taxes!

sushi needs to read a book before she can fall asleep. sashi is well on her way to dream land, of course, while their friends ella, bella and della are all wide eyed but ever so cozy in their blankets.
summerfield

Susan Wakely
Oh they look very cosy. I hope that they are well rested for pigs tomorrow.
April 24th, 2024  
