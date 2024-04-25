Press Release: "The much hyped, much awaited follow up sequel to The Banana album by the hilarious group Parsora has hit the airwaves and the internet. The album, (this one is called "Where the heck did you get that banana!") is a compilation of the group's worldwide comedic acts, including songs, parody skits and hilarious banter. Here, they do not hold back with their lyrics and rhetorics, which is enough worry for the record's management over political correctness and diversity issues. It also features a new love song - Love Under the Old Banana Tree. In less than five hours, downloads were at an all time high which shows that people still view comedy as merely comedy and nothing more.
Available for download at amazon."
-o0o-
now, you guys don't go to amazon and look for this album. 🤣 obviously, this is for the current album challenge which finishes tomorrow. sushi and sashi agreed to pose as models for the new album. don't worry, they can't use the computer to log on to the amazon website. 🤣
Artist: Parsora
Album Title: Where the Heck Did You Get That Banana! (The Banana Album part 2)
Parsora is a village in the Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh, India. It is located in the Berasia tehsil.
With a stop light, green means 'go' and yellow means 'slow down'. With a banana, however, it is quite the opposite. Yellow means 'go', green means 'whoa, slow down', and red means 'where the heck did you get that banana?'
Mitch Hedberg (1968 - 2005)
i know and i've seen it before, there's indeed a red banana. but i've gone to all the grocery stores around here and i couldn't find any. so desperate times call for desperate measures, i changed the banana's colour to red.
