pigheaded by summerfield
pigheaded

someone who's extremely stubborn, refusing to change their mind even when it's in their best interest, is pigheaded.

humans could be pigheaded sometimes. sushi and sashi espied a pigheaded human at the market and they were quite amused at the antics of the couple.

i've finished the taxes, i just need to finalize and file them. i thought i might have to pay but thankfully i will have a small refund.

the new six-word story challenge is in progress. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149
26th April 2024

katy ace
So fun to see this one!

Yay on the refund!
April 27th, 2024  
