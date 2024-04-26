Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4061
pigheaded
someone who's extremely stubborn, refusing to change their mind even when it's in their best interest, is pigheaded.
humans could be pigheaded sometimes. sushi and sashi espied a pigheaded human at the market and they were quite amused at the antics of the couple.
i've finished the taxes, i just need to finalize and file them. i thought i might have to pay but thankfully i will have a small refund.
-o0o-
the new six-word story challenge is in progress. might you want to put in an entry or two? here's the low down:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49175/tell-your-story-in-six-words-six-word-story-challenge-149
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6177
photos
177
followers
114
following
1112% complete
View this month »
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
4059
4060
4061
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th April 2024 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summerfield-composite
,
30-shots2024
,
the piggies
,
pig idioms
katy
ace
So fun to see this one!
Yay on the refund!
April 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Yay on the refund!