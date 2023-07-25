stitch

i used to do a lot of cross stitching when i was new in this country. before then i didn't even know what cross stitch was although we had 'embroidery' and 'tatting' and crocheting in home economics in grade 6. my embroidery was passable, tatting was just a thing from a different planet and crocheting was tedious - i could not stop doing the chain stitch until i've used up the yarn ball and a mile-long of chain stitch was all i submitted to the teacher. 'twas a good thing i could cook decently so i had a little bit more than average grade at the end of the year.



used regular watercolour and coloured painting pens. six more to go.



as in the past five days, blue won by a wide margin. today it was 109 red, 135 blue.