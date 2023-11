hodge podge still life

a confused mixture, for sure.



i spent an inordinate amount of time putting together a still life that i can call my own idea but after numerous combinations of things and stuff, i told myself to just stop. this is the last shot of that thirty-minute session. i don't like it much but i'm tired, sleepy, hungry and thirsty.



i could've just done the folded magazine pages thingie. but i have a nasty nose bleed that won't stop. maybe i should take a self-portrait with cotton balls stuffed in my nose. 🤣