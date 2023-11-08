hiding in plain sight

i had intended this for today's prompt when i took this shot.



this young police officer was standing by the bus stop sign, holding his scanner aimed at northbound cars, sort of hiding behind the light standard. when there was a lull in traffic, he looked at me, nodded and greeted me "good morning, ma'am". i smiled at him and told him that the bad guys are the southbounders. then i couldn't keep my mouth shut and i said, "you'd be hard pressed to catch these cars speeding because they can see you easily in that green reflectors. take that off why don't you." then i started to laugh at the unintentional double entendre. he smiled again and shook his head very slightly. and as he aimed his scanner on the road, he said his boss was in the car observing him. i turned around behind us on the side street and waved at the unseen boss in the police car. then my bus came and off i went.



for the "outside" prompt today of the One Week Only exercise. sadly no november word for today. we had a miserable weather today, strong winds (to finish off those leaves still clinging to the trees), of and on rain, wet snow and hail pounding on the glass windows later in the day. i hope it will be better on saturday as i plan to shoot at the veterans ceremony at the provincial parliament.